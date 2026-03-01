Russian embassy thanks Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The Russian embassy in Tehran expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for its assistance in arranging the departure of Russian citizens from Iran through the Astara border crossing, Trend reports.

The diplomatic mission noted that the Russian embassy in Azerbaijan is providing assistance to compatriots leaving Iran, and the Azerbaijani side is promptly reviewing issues related to issuing border crossing permits. According to available data, approximately 500 Russian citizens are currently on the list of those leaving through Azerbaijan.

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with the country's Defense Minister Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.

As a result of the military airstrikes carried out the previous day by Israel and the United States, Iran’s Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Khamenei and members of his family were killed.