Azerbaijan, Canada discuss situation in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. A phone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, Anita Anand, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The discussion expressed deep concern over the military escalation and growing security risks in the region.

It was emphasized that further escalation must be prevented, diplomatic efforts strengthened, and the norms and principles of international law respected.

Minister Anita Anand thanked the Azerbaijani side for facilitating the transit of Canadian citizens through Azerbaijan during the military escalation in Iran in June of last year. The operational and humanitarian support provided at that time was highly appreciated.

In light of the current security situation, the ministers exchanged views on potential options for using the Azerbaijani border for the evacuation of Canadian citizens from Iran, if necessary.