Azerbaijani FM discuss growing tension in region with his Omani counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hammoud Albusaid, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani MFA.

An exchange of views regarding the military escalation and growing tension in the region took place during the telephone conversation.

The Ministers expressed deep concern over the recent military escalation in the region and stressed that further escalation of the situation poses a serious threat to regional security and stability.

The importance of intensifying diplomatic efforts to restore the negotiation process and the need for de-escalation were emphasized.

At the same time, the need to protect civilians and infrastructure was emphasized.

During the telephone conversation, an exchange of views took place on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.