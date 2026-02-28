Iran's Interior Ministry reaches out to its citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The Interior Ministry of Iran has called on its citizens to maintain composure and calm in light of the current situation, as well as to be cautious in intercity and intracity movements and to control travel, the ministry's statement says, Trend reports.

The statement said that, taking into account the Israeli and U.S. military airstrikes on Iran, instructions have been given to the governors of all provinces of the country that the needs of the provinces should be fully and immediately met, and the needs of citizens should be immediately addressed.

The ministry asked Iranian citizens to trust only information from official sources and not believe rumors.

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.