Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
February 16
|
1.7000
|
February 23
|
1.7000
|
February 17
|
1.7000
|
February 24
|
1.7000
|
February 18
|
1.7000
|
February 25
|
1.7000
|
February 19
|
1.7000
|
February 26
|
1.7000
|
February 20
|
1.7000
|
February 27
|
1.7000
|
|
1.7000
|
|
1.7000
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0016 manat this week, while the weighted average rate dipped by 0.00256 manat, amounting to 2.00654 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|
February 16
|
2.0166
|
February 23
|
2.0096
|
February 17
|
2.0130
|
February 24
|
2.0008
|
February 18
|
2.0132
|
February 25
|
2.0051
|
February 19
|
2.0042
|
February 26
|
2.0092
|
February 20
|
1.9983
|
February 27
|
2.0080
|
|
2.0091
|
|
2.00654
The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles increased by 0.0017 this week, while the weighted average went down by 0.00192 manat, amounting to 2.21268 manat per 100 rubles.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
February 16
|
2.2092
|
February 23
|
2.2138
|
February 17
|
2.2112
|
February 24
|
2.2051
|
February 18
|
2.2246
|
February 25
|
2.2274
|
February 19
|
2.2139
|
February 26
|
2.2016
|
February 20
|
2.2141
|
February 27
|
2.2155
|
|
2.2146
|
|
2.21268
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dipped by 0.0001 to 0.0388 this week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00014 manat, making 0.03876 manat per one lira.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
|
February 16
|
0.0389
|
February 23
|
0.0388
|
February 17
|
0.0389
|
February 24
|
0.0388
|
February 18
|
0.0389
|
February 25
|
0.0388
|
February 19
|
0.0388
|
February 26
|
0.0387
|
February 20
|
0.0388
|
February 27
|
0.0387
|
|
0.0389
|
|
0.03876
