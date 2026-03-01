Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar February 16 1.7000 February 23 1.7000 February 17 1.7000 February 24 1.7000 February 18 1.7000 February 25 1.7000 February 19 1.7000 February 26 1.7000 February 20 1.7000 February 27 1.7000 Average rate per week 1.7000 Average rate per week 1.7000

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0016 manat this week, while the weighted average rate dipped by 0.00256 manat, amounting to 2.00654 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro February 16 2.0166 February 23 2.0096 February 17 2.0130 February 24 2.0008 February 18 2.0132 February 25 2.0051 February 19 2.0042 February 26 2.0092 February 20 1.9983 February 27 2.0080 Average rate per week 2.0091 Average rate per week 2.00654

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles increased by 0.0017 this week, while the weighted average went down by 0.00192 manat, amounting to 2.21268 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble February 16 2.2092 February 23 2.2138 February 17 2.2112 February 24 2.2051 February 18 2.2246 February 25 2.2274 February 19 2.2139 February 26 2.2016 February 20 2.2141 February 27 2.2155 Average rate per week 2.2146 Average rate per week 2.21268

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dipped by 0.0001 to 0.0388 this week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00014 manat, making 0.03876 manat per one lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira February 16 0.0389 February 23 0.0388 February 17 0.0389 February 24 0.0388 February 18 0.0389 February 25 0.0388 February 19 0.0388 February 26 0.0387 February 20 0.0388 February 27 0.0387 Average rate per week 0.0389 Average rate per week 0.03876

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel