Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 1 March 2026 13:00 (UTC +04:00)
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

February 16

1.7000

February 23

1.7000

February 17

1.7000

February 24

1.7000

February 18

1.7000

February 25

1.7000

February 19

1.7000

February 26

1.7000

February 20

1.7000

February 27

1.7000

Average rate per week

1.7000

Average rate per week

1.7000

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0016 manat this week, while the weighted average rate dipped by 0.00256 manat, amounting to 2.00654 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

February 16

2.0166

February 23

2.0096

February 17

2.0130

February 24

2.0008

February 18

2.0132

February 25

2.0051

February 19

2.0042

February 26

2.0092

February 20

1.9983

February 27

2.0080

Average rate per week

2.0091

Average rate per week

2.00654

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles increased by 0.0017 this week, while the weighted average went down by 0.00192 manat, amounting to 2.21268 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

February 16

2.2092

February 23

2.2138

February 17

2.2112

February 24

2.2051

February 18

2.2246

February 25

2.2274

February 19

2.2139

February 26

2.2016

February 20

2.2141

February 27

2.2155

Average rate per week

2.2146

Average rate per week

2.21268

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dipped by 0.0001 to 0.0388 this week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00014 manat, making 0.03876 manat per one lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

February 16

0.0389

February 23

0.0388

February 17

0.0389

February 24

0.0388

February 18

0.0389

February 25

0.0388

February 19

0.0388

February 26

0.0387

February 20

0.0388

February 27

0.0387

Average rate per week

0.0389

Average rate per week

0.03876

