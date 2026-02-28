Three Israeli hermes drones shot fown in Iranian airspace, IRGC says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Three Hermes drones were shot down in Iranian airspace, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC/SEPAH) said, Trend reports.

According to the IRGC, the drones were destroyed by air defense systems in the cities of Khomein, Tabriz, and Ahvaz.

At the same time, the IRGC announced the start of a new phase of missile strikes targeting US military bases in the region.

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. On the morning of February 28, Israel and the U.S. began launching strikes on Iran from land, sea, and air.