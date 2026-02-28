Iran reports strikes on several military bases in Isfahan Province

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Three military facilities in the central Iranian Isfahan Province have been hit by Israeli and U.S. airstrikes on Iran, Trend reports.

According to the information, there were no casualties as a result of the attacks. No radio and television building was hit in the province.

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with the country's Defense Minister Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel