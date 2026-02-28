Azerbaijan suspends bus route due to security risks in Middle East

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Due to recent developments in the Middle East and for security reasons, the Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku bus route passing through the Islamic Republic of Iran has been temporarily suspended, Trend reports via AYNA (Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency).

According to information, the decision affects multiple scheduled departures, including the 19:00 and 20:00 departures from Baku to Nakhchivan on February 28, the 21:00 departure from Baku to Sharur, the 15:30, 16:30, and 17:30 departures from Nakhchivan to Baku, as well as the 16:30 departure from Sharur to Baku.

The public will be informed once services are restored. Passengers with questions are advised to contact AYNA’s “141” Call Center.

Authorities emphasized that freight vehicles crossing the Iran-Azerbaijan border continue to operate normally without restrictions. Carriers are being regularly updated, and the situation is under constant monitoring. Any changes will be promptly communicated to the public.

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.

