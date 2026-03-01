Iranian officials confirm safety of Supreme Leader Khamenei and President Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is alive and safe, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said in an interview with British media, Trend reports.

According to Baghaei, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is also alive and safe.

Earlier today, Israel carried out a preemptive strike against Iran (Tehran), saying it aimed to eliminate threats to the country. Israel subsequently closed its airspace and introduced a state of emergency restrictions, followed by a second wave of airstrikes on Iranian territory. Shortly afterward, Iran also closed its airspace.

It was later reported that the attack on Iran was a joint operation by Israel and the United States. Donald Trump announced the launch of a US military operation against Iran. Information subsequently emerged regarding the targets of Israel’s strikes.

Iran then launched its first wave of missiles at Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also issued a statement following the start of the operation. Reports later said a second wave of missiles had been fired from Iran toward Israel.

Some time later, Israel declared a state of emergency. It was also reported that Iran had attacked 14 US military bases in the region. Later in the evening, Iran began a wave of retaliatory ballistic missile strikes.