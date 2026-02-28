Iran launches strikes on U.S. military bases in region, IRGC says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The U.S. military’s naval base in Bahrain, along with other regional bases, has come under attack, the statement of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC/SEPAH) says, Trend reports.

According to information, U.S. facilities in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as well as security and military sites in Israel, were targeted in the strikes.

IRGC stated that in the initial phase of Operation "True Promise 4", Iranian Armed Forces struck regional targets belonging to Israel and the U.S., which had been carrying out operations against Iran. Iranian forces continue to conduct missile and drone attacks against strategic sites.

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.

