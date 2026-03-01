Azerbaijan’s MFA issues statement amid military escalation in region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. In accordance with the crisis situation, Azerbaijan’s embassies and general consulates in the region continue to operate in an enhanced mode, the Head of the Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Aykhan Hajizada said in a comment on the situation of Azerbaijani citizens amid the military escalation in the region, Trend reports.

“In response to requests from our citizens, diplomatic missions are providing appropriate support.

At present, only one of our citizens has been injured. The diplomatic mission is providing him with the necessary assistance, and his condition is satisfactory.

Regarding the evacuation of citizens, currently, according to the travel advisory issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Azerbaijani citizens in Iran are leaving the country via the land borders with Azerbaijan and Türkiye, depending on their location.

At this time, we urge our citizens in the region to closely monitor the security situation, follow the instructions and recommendations of local authorities, avoid places of mass gatherings, and strengthen personal safety measures,” the statement reads.