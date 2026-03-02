“AzerGold” CJSC held an event dedicated to World Civil Defense Day in Dashkesan (PHOTO)

An educational event dedicated to March 1 - World Civil Defense Day - “Managing Environmental Risks for a Sustainable and Stable Future” was held at the Chovdar Integrated Regional Processing Area of ​​“AzerGold” CJSC

The event aimed to plan and ensure timely, high-quality civil defense measures. It also focused on reducing risks in this area. The format was interactive and included both theoretical and practical parts.

In the first part of the event, a meeting was held with the participation of representatives of the Dashkesan District Executive Power, the Ganja Regional Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Dashkesan District Branch of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, as well as representatives of Dashkasan District villages.

Ilgar Jalilov, Member of the Board of Directors and Deputy Chairman of “AzerGold” CJSC, spoke at the event. He provided detailed information on measures to increase employees' awareness of civil defense. He also discussed systematically implementing actions to check and improve emergency preparedness.

The Deputy Chairman noted that the Joint Stock Company has determined the main principle of its activity to ensure occupational safety during the production process and to always keep the human factor in the foreground. Regular training and exercise are held within the framework of preventive measures against fire, landslides, floods, and other emergencies, and continuous education of employees is provided.

After the meeting, which continued in the discussion format, civil defense, fire protection, and other technical safety equipment used to ensure the safety of the staff were demonstrated. After the alarm signal, practical exercises were held in the form of simulations on "poisoning" from toxic gases resulting from drilling and blasting, as well as on providing first aid in "avalanche and landslide cases".

Representatives of relevant institutions and organizations participating in the event highly appreciated the work done by "AzerGold" CJSC in the field of civil defense.