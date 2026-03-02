Kyrgyzstan and China discuss establishing new production facilities

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 2. Kyrgyzstan and China discussed the activation of practical cooperation, including the establishment of new production capacities in Kyrgyzstan to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers.

The issue was considered on March 1, 2026, in Jinan during talks between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov and Secretary of the Party Secretary of the Shandong Provincial Committee in China Lin Wu.

During the meeting, both sides confirmed the high level of comprehensive strategic partnership between the Kyrgyzstan and the People’s Republic of China and discussed the development of interregional cooperation.

They also emphasized the importance of partnership ties between the regions of Kyrgyzstan and Shandong Province.

"Thanks to the high rates of socio-economic growth achieved over the past five years under the leadership of President Sadyr Japarov, Kyrgyzstan is entering a new stage of development. Today, the country’s leadership has set the task of widespread introduction of new production technologies, opening export-oriented industrial enterprises, and creating new jobs for our youth. The Kyrgyz government is currently developing a number of new state programs in this area and intends to actively rely on the experience and practical cooperation with the People’s Republic of China," said Edil Baysalov.

Furthermore, Lin Wu, confirmed readiness to support the expansion of comprehensive cooperation, development of investment ties, launch of new industrial supply initiatives, and activation of humanitarian exchanges.

Following the meeting, the sides outlined steps for further strengthening interregional interaction and agreed to continue joint work on implementing the agreements reached.

Meanwhile, during the visit, the Kyrgyz delegation familiarized itself with the operations of several leading machinery and engineering enterprises in the province.