Turkmenistan Airlines suspends Dubai, Jeddah flights

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 2. Turkmenistan Airlines has suspended flights on the Ashgabat-Dubai-Ashgabat and Ashgabat-Jeddah-Ashgabat routes from March 2 through March 4, 2026, due to restrictions in the airspace of Iran, Trend reports via the airline.

The decision was reached after a thorough risk assessment aimed at ensuring flight safety.

Passengers of the canceled flights may receive a full refund without penalties or change their departure date free of charge to the nearest available flights. Travelers are advised to contact the place of ticket purchase or the airline’s representative offices to process refunds or rebooking. Tickets purchased online via the airline’s official website will be refunded to the bank card used for payment.

The airline urged passengers to monitor updated information on flight statuses via its official website and sales offices and apologized for any inconvenience caused.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel