Kyrgyzstan advances energy infrastructure with Tamga substation upgrade

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 2. Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Energy, Taalaibek Ibraev, paid a working visit to the Issyk-Kul region to review the condition and operations of the region’s energy facilities, Trend reports via the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan.

During the visit, the minister conducted an inspection of the 220/110/24 kV "Tamga" substation. He examined the operation of high-voltage power lines, as well as the automation and relay protection systems, while also observing the personnel at work.

He received input and inquiries from the team and, after the meeting, released a series of mandates, including the allocation of official vehicles for the high-voltage line and relay protection teams and the renovation of the administrative building.

Additionally, the planned construction of the 220 kV Tamga-Karakol high-voltage line was discussed, which envisions the expansion of the Tamga substation, the acquisition of specialized equipment for personnel, and the installation of solar panels on the administrative building’s roof.

In the interim, Kyrgyzstan is advancing its energy sector to enhance the dependability of electricity provision and bolster economic expansion.



The Ministry of Energy manages the execution of critical initiatives, upgrades infrastructure, and guarantees the advancement of regional energy installations.

