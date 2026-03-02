Azerbaijan's ANAMA provides update on mine clearance in nation's liberated regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The entities working on Azerbaijan's demining activities have persisted in territories that have been liberated from occupation, and February has seen notable advancements, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

According to the ANAMA, demining teams uncovered 410 anti-personnel mines, 71 anti-tank mines, and 1,621 unexploded ordnance (UXO) across several districts, including Tartar, Aghdam, Aghdara, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Khojaly, Khankendi, Kalbajar, Khojavend, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan, as well as in the liberated villages of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashaghi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili in the Gazakh district.

In total, operations successfully remediated 4,264.8 hectares of land, eliminating mines and unexploded ordnance.

