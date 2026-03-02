Azerbaijan, bp discuss promising projects on cooperation agenda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Azerbaijan and bp have discussed promising projects on the cooperation agenda, the nation's Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The discussion was held during the meeting between Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov and a delegation led by bp Executive Vice President for Production and Operations Gordon Birrell.

The meeting expressed satisfaction with the long-term mutually beneficial partnership formed between Azerbaijan and bp.

Additionally, the meeting emphasized the importance of projects being implemented by bp in the country.

bp made its inaugural entry into Azerbaijan by establishing its initial office in Baku in June 1992. In recent years, alongside the government of Azerbaijan and our collaborative partners, bp has spearheaded top-tier initiatives—Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG), Shah Deniz, and Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC)—which have played a pivotal role in advancing the Caspian Sea as a contemporary hydrocarbon hub.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel