Azerbaijan, Total Energies discuss full-scale dev't of Absheron gas condensate field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Azerbaijan has held talks with Total Energies on the full-scale development of the Absheron gas-condensate field, the country’s Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

"During the meeting with Senior Vice President of TotalEnergies, Martina Opizzi, we discussed cooperation on the full-scale development of the Absheron gas condensate field, the reduction of the carbon footprint of operations, as well as the 35 MW wind power plant project within the next phase of grid reinforcement," the post said.

The Absheron field is located on the Caspian Sea shelf, about 100 km southeast of Baku and 25 km northeast of the Shah Deniz field. Covering roughly 270 square kilometres, its gas reserves are estimated at 350-400 billion cubic metres.

Production from Absheron began in July 2023 under an early production project operated by JOCAP, using a single deepwater well.

SOCAR, TotalEnergies and XRG have agreed on a concept for the second development phase, which envisages subsea extraction with transportation to shore. Wells will be drilled at depths of around 500 metres, with total well lengths exceeding 7,000 metres, making them among the deepest in the Caspian Sea. Extracted gas and condensate will be transported via a 140-km multiphase pipeline to Sangachal, where the hydrocarbons will be separated and processed at central facilities near the terminal.

At peak production, the second phase is expected to yield 12.7 million cubic metres of gas per day (4.5 billion cubic metres per year) and 37,000 barrels of condensate per day, complementing volumes already produced under the first phase. Production from the second phase is scheduled to begin in late 2028 or early 2029.

As of October 31, 2025, the field had produced nearly 1.326 billion standard cubic metres of gas and 3.867 million barrels of condensate.

