Azerbaijani, Bahraini FMs stress urgent de-escalation measures in Middle East

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has discussed urgent de-escalation measures in the Middle East during the conversation with his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani today, a source in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The parties exchanged views on the recent military escalation in the Middle East region, the increasing tension in the security environment, and its possible consequences.

The ministers expressed serious concerns about the rapidly changing situation in the region and stressed that further escalation of tensions could have undesirable consequences for regional stability and security.

The conversation noted the importance of keeping diplomatic channels open and promoting the dialogue and negotiation process.

At the same time, the parties highlighted the need to comply with the norms and principles of international humanitarian law and to protect the civilian population and infrastructure.

The exchange of views also included other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

