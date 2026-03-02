Erdoğan discusses situation around Iran with NATO Secretary General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held discussions with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte regarding the ongoing conflict surrounding Iran, Trend reports via the press service of Turkish president.

The sides exchanged views on items on NATO’s agenda as well as on regional and global developments. The President stressed that Türkiye is closely monitoring the developments in the region and underlined the importance of giving diplomacy a chance to achieve lasting peace.

Erdoğan also noted that preparations for the NATO summit in Ankara are ongoing and affirmed that Türkiye will host the event with due diligence.

Mark Rutte, in turn, stressed that NATO will continue contributing to the security of its allies while conducting a comprehensive assessment of the situation.