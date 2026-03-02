Uzbek, Saudi FMs address Middle East security concerns

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 2. Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, discussed the current regional situation and its potential implications for security and economic stability in the Middle East, the Uzbek FM wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“We discussed the current situation in the region and its potential implications for security and economic stability,” Saidov stated.

He emphasized the importance of de-escalation, confidence-building measures, and intensified diplomatic engagement to prevent further deterioration.

Meanwhile, tensions in the Middle East have escalated following stalled nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were viewed as the final chance to strike a deal diplomatically. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with the country's Defense Minister Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.