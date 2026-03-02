Azerbaijan, Russia discuss dev't of North-South International Transport Corridor (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev met with a Russian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Co-Chairman of the Intergovernmental Commission Alexei Overchuk in Baku on March 2 to discuss the development of the North-South International Transport Corridor, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

Furthermore, the meeting focused on strengthening collaboration in the economic, industrial, energy, transport-logistics, and agricultural sectors, as well as other pressing issues on the agenda.

The parties expressed satisfaction with the steady growth of trade turnover and highlighted broad opportunities for joint investment projects with medium- and long-term horizons.

Special attention was given to the development of the North-South International Transport Corridor (INSTC), including increasing its capacity and improving transport-logistics infrastructure.

The sides also agreed to hold the next session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Azerbaijan in April.

