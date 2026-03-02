Kyrgyzstan, UAE discuss expanding trade and investment cooperation

Photo: The official "X" account of UAE Minister of Foreign Trade

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 2. Kyrgyzstan and the United Arab Emirates discussed prospects for expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan.

The talks were held during a meeting between Kyrgyz Minister of Economy and Commerce Bakyt Sydykov and UAE Minister of Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.

The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties and exploring opportunities to apply best international practices to support the institutional development of Kyrgyzstan’s Tamchy Special Financial Investment Zone.

The parties also assessed the matters concerning collaboration across key sectors, encompassing agriculture, logistics, and manufacturing.

The Tamchy Special Financial Investment Zone (SFIZ), established under Kyrgyz law in 2025, is located in the Issyk-Kul region and aims to attract both foreign and domestic investment. The zone offers a special legal and tax regime, including the application of international standards and English law for investor protection, and plans to create an international financial and business hub with infrastructure such as a financial center, logistics zones, and tourism clusters, supporting key sectors like manufacturing, tourism, and transport.

