Azerbaijani agency urges seafarers to avoid harmala due to legal restrictions abroad

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The State Maritime and Port Agency of Azerbaijan has issued a warning to seafarers following a note from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent to Azerbaijan’s embassy in Russia, Trend reports via the agency.

The note indicates that the harmala plant has been classified as a narcotic substance and is now strictly regulated in Russia. Its illegal circulation, possession, or smuggling carries administrative and criminal liability under Russian law.

The agency has issued a strong advisory for seafarers, urging them to adhere closely to local laws when navigating the entry and exit of foreign nations, especially Russia. It emphasizes the importance of familiarizing oneself with prohibited substances, such as harmala, and strongly advises against their use, transportation, or possession.

Previously, the Ministry of Health had alerted the public about harmala, noting that its psychoactive alkaloids classify it as a controlled substance in many countries. A Russian government decree dated January 7, 2024, officially added harmala to the list of narcotic plants, making its import, transportation, possession, or sale illegal and punishable under Russian law.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel