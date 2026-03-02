Azerbaijan, Russia set to take comprehensive steps over AZAL plane crash

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Azerbaijan and Russia will soon take steps in connection with the crash of the AZAL aircraft.

This was announced on March 2 during a meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and Alexei Overchuk, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and co-chair of the intergovernmental commission.

During the talks, it was noted that, in line with the agreements reached by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Russia during their meeting in Dushanbe on October 9, 2025, the sides will take comprehensive practical steps in the near future to address the issues arising from the crash of the AZAL aircraft on December 25, 2024.