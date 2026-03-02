Tajikistan opens new road to improve rural transport in nation's Khatlon region
The newly constructed thoroughfare in Pah Takor village is anticipated to enhance local economic dynamics by optimizing connectivity and streamlining trade and transportation for the community.
