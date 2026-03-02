Azerbaijan reveals total volume of natural gas supply to Europe via TAP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. More than 56 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas have been transported to Europe via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) to date, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"On the eve of the Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting, we met with Luca Schieppati, Managing Director, TAP AG. We discussed the next phase of the TAP expansion, the first stage of which was completed at the beginning of the year, as well as the current state of the natural gas market in Europe," he added.

TAP provides direct transportation of natural gas produced from the Shah Deniz field in the Caspian Sea to European markets.

The construction of TAP was completed in October 2020. The total length of TAP is 878 km, of which 550 km runs through northern Greece, 215 km through Albania, 105 km along the Adriatic Sea, and 8 km through Italy. The supply of Azerbaijani gas to consumers in Italy, Greece, and Bulgaria through TAP began on December 31, 2020.

TAP has commissioned additional long-term transmission capacity under a new gas transportation agreement (Gas Transportation Agreement – ​​GTA) from January 2026.

