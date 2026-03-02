Kyrgyzstan powers up Ala-Too resort with new electrification effort

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 2. Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Energy, Taalaibek Ibraev, visited the Jyrgalan region to inspect the progress of electrification works for the under-construction Ala-Too Resort ski complex, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Ministry of Energy.

During the visit, he inspected the 35/10 kV "Tri Vershiny" substation and the 35/6 kV "Jyrgalan" substation, as well as the condition of the region’s power grids.

Taalaibek Ibraev also visited the new building of the Jyrgalan electric grid section, instructed officials to review staffing levels, and pledged to provide Ak-Suu Electric Networks with service vehicles. In addition, the minister reviewed the progress of construction of the Jyrgalan Hydropower Plant and received updates on project implementation.

Furthermore, in line with instructions from President Sadyr Japarov, work is underway to provide the projects with the necessary equipment and financing.

Meanwhile, in particular, the construction of an overhead power line from the 110 kV "Przhevalsk" substation to the new 110 kV "Ala-Too Resort" substation is planned. The design phase has been completed, with route уточнение ongoing, pole locations being coordinated, and documentation for the construction of the 110/35/10 kV substation under preparation. All projects are scheduled to be implemented within the established timeframe in accordance with the approved schedule.