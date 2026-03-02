Azerbaijan allocates funds for reconstruction of Juma Mosque in Ganja — decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Funds have been allocated for repair and restoration work at the Juma Mosque in Ganja, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, from the reserve fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, provided for in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026, the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been initially allocated 1.6 million manat ($940,000) for the preparation and implementation of design and estimate documentation for repair and restoration work at the Juma Mosque in Ganja.

Funding in the amount specified in the Decree should be provided by the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Issues arising from this Decree should be resolved by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.