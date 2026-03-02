'President Heydar Aliyev' tanker sets off on its post-overhaul maiden voyage

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The 'President Heydar Aliyev' tanker has set off on its first voyage after the completion of its overhaul, the statement of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) says, Trend reports.

The overhaul was conducted at Zigh Ship Repair and Construction Yard, off Baku.

As part of the process, the ship's main and auxiliary engines, piping systems, and mechanisms were repaired. Electrical installation and automation, as well as hull welding work, were performed on the tanker.

A modern, new set of radar and TV systems for communications and electro-radio navigation was installed. A new gyrosphere for the gyrocompass equipment on the ship was also installed, and repair and restoration work was carried out.

The living quarters, sanitation areas, and mess halls for the tanker’s crew underwent upgrades.

During the repair, the tanker's underwater and surface parts and deck were cleaned and painted.

After the work completion, the tanker passed a sea trial inspection. The ship's first voyage after the repair was in the Caspian Sea's Aktau-Sangachal direction.

The 'President Heydar Aliyev' vessel is 149.9 meters long and 17.3 meters wide and has a total carrying capacity of 13,800 tons.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel