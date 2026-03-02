UK appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The UK has appointed a new ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan, the publication of the embassy on its X page says, Trend reports.

According to the publication, this position has been entrusted to Duncan Norman.

Sharing on his social network account, he said that he was honored to be appointed as the next UK ambassador to Azerbaijan.

"I look forward to building on the foundations of our bilateral relations and continuing the important work on our shared priorities to deepen the UK-Azerbaijan partnership," he stressed.

Norman will succeed Fergus Auld and is expected to take up his post in May 2026.

