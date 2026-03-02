SOCAR President meets bp Executive VP to discuss strategic projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf has met with bp Executive Vice President for Production and Operations Gordon Birrell to discuss ongoing cooperation and joint energy projects, Trend reports via SOCAR.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the long-standing and successful partnership between SOCAR and bp, emphasizing the strategic importance of jointly implemented initiatives. In particular, discussions covered upstream projects, including the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) and non-associated gas (NAG), Shah Deniz Compression, Karabakh, Ashrafi-Dan Ulduzu-Aypara (ADUA), and Shafag-Asiman projects. The parties also reviewed prospects for joint participation in projects in third countries.

The meeting also featured a dialogue on midstream and renewable energy initiatives, along with additional topics of shared interest.

