Azerbaijani FM discusses rising regional tensions with Kuwaiti counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the rising tensions in the region during a phone conversation with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah today, a source in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The ministers expressed their serious concerns about the ongoing military clashes and stressed that the situation poses serious risks to regional security and stability.

The importance of reducing tensions was emphasized, and the importance of strengthening diplomatic initiatives to return to the negotiation process was highlighted.

The ministers stressed the need to comply with the norms and principles of international humanitarian law and to protect the civilian population and infrastructure.

The conversation also held an exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.

