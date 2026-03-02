Azerbaijan and Türkiye discuss rising tensions and regional stability

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with Türkiye’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan to discuss the current military-political situation in the region and rising tensions in the Middle East, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The ministers emphasized that the expansion of regional escalation to a broader geography is unacceptable and underscored the importance of resolving issues through diplomatic means in accordance with the norms and principles of international law.

The sides highlighted the importance of maintaining stability and security in the region, stressing that ensuring the safety of civilians and civilian infrastructure must remain a priority.

Moreover, it was noted that the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye gains even greater significance amid current challenges, and both brotherly countries will continue close coordination. The ministers also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest during the call.

