bp’s executive VP reviews operational progress during visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Gordon Birrell, bp’s executive vice president for production and operations, is on a planned one day working visit to Baku, Trend reports via the company.

The visit forms part of Birrell’s regular schedule, focused on reviewing operational progress and discussing regional business priorities and future perspectives.

As part of the programme, Birrell today met with Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf.

During the meetings, they discussed the progress of bp operated projects in Azerbaijan, along with bp’s global and regional business priorities and recent developments.