Azerbaijan and bp chart path for green energy and decarbonization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Azerbaijan and bp held talks on decarbonization and increasing real added value through the use of innovative methods in the oil and gas industry, the country's Minister of Economy wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

"During the meeting with Gordon Birrell, Executive Vice President for Production and Operations at bp, we reviewed the key priorities on the agenda of our cooperation.

Discussions focused on increasing efficiency across ongoing projects, advancing joint green #energy initiatives, improving work processes in line with global industry standards, accelerating decarbonization in oil and gas operations, and creating greater real value through innovative approaches," the post reads.

Meanwhile, Gordon Birrell, bp’s executive vice president for production and operations, is on a planned one-day working visit to Baku.

The visit forms part of Birrell’s regular schedule, focused on reviewing operational progress and discussing regional business priorities and future perspectives.

As part of the programme, Birrell today met with Prime Minister Ali Asadov.