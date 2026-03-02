Azerbaijan, EU discuss regional security amid rising tensions in region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and Vice-President of the European Commission. Kaja Kallas held a telephone conversation and discussed security issues in the region. Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

According to information, the telephone conversation focused on the current situation in the region in connection with the growth of military tension and the escalation of the conflict.

Moreover, it was noted that the parties expressed serious concern about the situation in the region as a result of the confrontation and stressed the importance of resolving the conflict through diplomatic means.

Azerbaijan's significant role in the evacuation of foreign citizens, including citizens of European Union member states, from Iran was highly appreciated.

The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.