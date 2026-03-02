Azerbaijan allocates new mortgage lending limits to local banks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund (MCGF) has announced the allocation of new limits to authorized banks, enabling them to continue issuing mortgage loans, including preferential mortgage loans, through the year 2026, Trend reports, citing MCGF.

According to the MCGF, applications for standard mortgage loans will be accepted starting March 5, 2026, at 11:00 (GMT+4), while applications for preferential mortgage loans will begin on March 6, 2026, at 11:00 (GMT+4).

Applications must be submitted electronically through the “Electronic Mortgage and Credit Guarantee” system via the e-government portal (www.e-gov.az), using electronic signature tools such as SİMA Token (Electronic Signature), SİMA Digital, or Asan Imza. Citizens are advised to create their electronic cabinets by March 4, 2026.

It was noted that the user guide for submitting a mortgage loan application is available on the Fund’s official website (www.mcgf.gov.az/storage/Talimat.pdf), as well as in the relevant sections of the “Electronic Government” portal and the “mygov” platform.

