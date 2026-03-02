Azerbaijani, Italian companies discuss cooperation in payment technologies field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The Azerbaijan Central Bank (CBA) held discussions with Italy’s Numia and Bancomat companies on cooperation in digital financial services and payment technologies, the implementation of innovative payment solutions, and studying international best practices, Trend reports.

The talks took place during a meeting between CBA Deputy Chairman Vusal Khalilov and representatives of the Italian companies.

The meeting was organized as part of a visit by Italian business representatives, coordinated by the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), and initiated by Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI).

During the visit, a forum titled “Azerbaijan-Italy Business and Investment Relations” took place, focusing on the current state and future prospects of economic ties. Key topics included investment opportunities in priority sectors, the favorable business environment, and the expansion of institutional cooperation.

