Azerbaijan, Jordan discuss Middle East tensions and regional security

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the current military-political situation and rising tensions in the Middle East during a phone conversation with Ayman Al-Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Jordan, today, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

Noting the unacceptability of further deterioration of the regional security environment, the parties stressed the importance of resolving existing differences through dialogue and diplomatic means in accordance with the norms and principles of international law.

The ministers stated that ensuring the safety of the civilian population and preventing the worsening of the humanitarian situation are of priority importance, and highlighted the need to strengthen international efforts to establish stability and security in the region.

The conversation also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.