Iran suspends potato exports in response to soaring prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Potato exports have been suspended in some provinces and major cities of Iran due to price increases, Murtaza Motamed, Deputy Chairman of the Central Organization for Rural Cooperatives of Iran, told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, the Iranian Ministry of Agriculture has ordered the shipment of potatoes from reserves to provincial markets.

Motamed said that there is currently no problem with potato shortages in the country and that prices are expected to normalize with the introduction of this product to the markets in various provinces.

Recently, a significant growth in the prices of some agricultural products, including potatoes, has been recorded in Iran.