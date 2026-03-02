Russia sets up evacuation route for citizens in Iran via Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 2. The Russian Embassy in Ashgabat has announced an evacuation route for Russian citizens in Iran through Turkmenistan, Trend reports via the Embassy.

According to information, evacuation is only possible via the Sarakhs border crossing on the Iran-Turkmenistan border. Travelers must coordinate their passage with Turkmen authorities by submitting full names, dates of birth, passport copies, intended arrival date at the border, evacuation route, and flight tickets to the Russian Embassy in Iran.

Temporary accommodation in Ashgabat is available at the Ashgabat and Sport hotels. Russian citizens can contact the emergency lines of the embassies in Iran and Turkmenistan for assistance.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were viewed as the final chance to strike a deal diplomatically. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with the country's Defense Minister Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.

In a significant escalation, military airstrikes conducted by Israel and the United States the previous day have reportedly resulted in the deaths of Iran’s Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several members of his family.

Additionally, several of Iran’s most senior military and security officials were killed in the airstrikes, including Chief of Staff Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief Mohammad Pakpour, Supreme Leader adviser and Defense Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani, and Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh.