Azerbaijan sparks global energy synergies with international companies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy discussed prospects for cooperation in the energy sector with international companies, the Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"A meeting was held with the participation of German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Nargis Wieck, Uniper Global Commodities SE Vice President for the Caspian Region / South Caucasus and Gas Supply Michael Hilmer, SiemensEnergy Vice President for Western Europe, Türkiye, Central Asia and the Caucasus Maxim Zubov, and VNG Handel & Vertrieb GmbH Vice President Thomas Schrepffer," the minister said.

According to him, the parties reviewed prospects for cooperation in the areas of natural gas, renewable energy, hydrogen, and electricity.

In January of this year, the volume of trade operations between Azerbaijan and Germany amounted to $94.9 million.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's State Customs Committee indicates that this is $188.5 million, or three times less than the same period of 2025.

Over the reporting period, Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Germany accounted for 2.68% of the country's total trade turnover. Thus, the country ranked 6th among the countries with which Azerbaijan conducted the largest volume of trade operations during the reporting period.

In January this year, Azerbaijan conducted trade operations with foreign countries totaling $94.9 million, which is $188.5 million, or three times less than the same period last year.

Over the reporting period, trade turnover with Germany accounted for 2.68% of Azerbaijan's total trade turnover. As a result, Germany ranked sixth among the leaders in trade transactions with Azerbaijan during this timeframe.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel