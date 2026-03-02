Kyrgyzstan's agricultural sector drives economic growth and employment
Photo: World Economic Forum
The growth and modernization of Kyrgyzstan’s agricultural sector are driving employment and rural development while strengthening the country’s overall economic stability.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy