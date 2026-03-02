BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. An article by Samir Novruzov, head of the U.S.-Azerbaijan Center of Integration (USACI), on the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide was published on the Texas State News.Net website, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The article extensively discussed the Khojaly massacre, one of the most tragic and painful events of the 20th century.

The publication noted that on February 26, 1992, hundreds of civilians were killed with particular cruelty and subjected to mass violence in Khojaly city. The article pointed out that the residents of Khojaly were in an extremely vulnerable and defenseless situation, and that the events committed in Khojaly were among the most brutal crimes in the history of mankind.

The article emphasized that the actions of the Armenian armed forces in Khojaly contradicted international documents such as the Geneva Conventions, which are based on the principles of the protection of civilians. The publication also noted that the failure of political actors and the international community to find timely and peaceful resolution mechanisms created the basis for violence against Azerbaijani citizens.

In conclusion, the article stressed that if humanity truly learns from the realities of Khojaly, it will be possible to prevent the recurrence of such brutal massacres.

Further details on the article can be found as follows:

https://texas.statenews.net/newsr/278889421

On the night from February 25-26, 1992, Armenian armed forces attacked Khojaly, which had been under blockade since October 1991, with its road and energy connections severed, and carried out mass atrocities against Azerbaijani civilians. The massacre was perpetrated with the assistance of the 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the former Soviet Armed Forces.

During the killings, 613 people were brutally murdered, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly persons. A total of 487 people sustained injuries of varying degrees, 1275 were taken captive and subjected to torture, eight families were annihilated, 130 children lost one parent, and 25 lost both parents. The fate of many hostages remains unknown.

