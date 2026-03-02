Kyrgyzstan releases figures on preferential loans for agricultural dev't in 2025
Photo: Ukimet Kazakhstan
State-backed concessional lending and targeted agricultural projects are boosting Kyrgyzstan’s farm productivity and modernizing the sector to strengthen rural livelihoods and economic growth.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy