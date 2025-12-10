Azerbaijan's Baku rolls out Industrial Safety Summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. The 3rd Industrial Safety Summit, jointly organized by the Ministry of Emergency Situations, SOCAR, and the Azerbaijan Industrial Safety Association (AISA), is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

Head of the State Agency for Safe Conduct of Work in Industry and Mining Supervision Vusal Aghayev, Chairman of KOBIA (Small and Medium Business Development Agency) Orkhan Mammadov, bp's Vice President for the Caspian Region Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, General Director of SOCAR Downstream Management Emil Alkhasli, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Azerbaijan Industrial Safety Association Orkhan Khalilzade will deliver speeches at the event.

A trilateral memorandum is anticipated to be executed during the event proceedings.

The 3rd Industrial Safety Summit will subsequently progress into a series of panel discussions.

