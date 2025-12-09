ADB rolls out projections for Azerbaijan's economic development by 2040

By 2040, Uzbekistan’s population is set to rise 24.6%, Azerbaijan’s agriculture to surge to 154.8%, and Georgia’s population to fall 1.9%. Azerbaijan will see 6.7% population growth, while Kazakhstan posts 16.5% growth with moderate industrial (8.3%) and agricultural (1.5%) gains.

