ADB rolls out projections for Azerbaijan's economic development by 2040
By 2040, Uzbekistan’s population is set to rise 24.6%, Azerbaijan’s agriculture to surge to 154.8%, and Georgia’s population to fall 1.9%. Azerbaijan will see 6.7% population growth, while Kazakhstan posts 16.5% growth with moderate industrial (8.3%) and agricultural (1.5%) gains.
