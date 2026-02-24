Azerbaijan shares WUF13 preparation details with UN official (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan Anar Guliyev has provided detailed information on the declaration of 2026, as the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture" in the country and preparations for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), during a meeting with the newly appointed UN Interim Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Igor Garafulic, a source in the committee told Trend.

Guliyev also provided the guest with an update on the advancements made in the post-conflict reconstruction efforts, aligning with Azerbaijan's national priorities and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) will take place in Baku, Azerbaijan, from May 17 through 22, 2026, organized by UN-Habitat and the Azerbaijani government. This significant event is the first in the Caspian/South Caucasus region, addressing the urgent global housing crisis under the theme "Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities." Expectations include 30,000 participants, such as heads of state and experts, engaging in over 40 main sessions and 350 partner events.

