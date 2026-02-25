Uzbek, Turkish, Kyrgyz entrepreneurs conclude deals at Turkmen commodity exchange
Photo: State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)
Entrepreneurs hailing from Uzbekistan, Türkiye, and Kyrgyzstan struck gold with export deals for petroleum products, urea, and textiles at Turkmenistan’s commodity exchange, while local companies rolled up their sleeves to buy wheat flour.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy